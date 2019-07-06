Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $19.39 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $73.0000 82.0000

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 96.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 50,891 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 2,109 shares with $804,000 value, down from 53,000 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 38,500 shares to 40,500 valued at $23.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc (Call) stake by 133,000 shares and now owns 429,100 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 1,832 shares. 6,696 were reported by Dakota Wealth. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 578,024 shares. Hikari Limited reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.90M shares or 0.47% of the stock. 30,920 were reported by Coldstream Cap Inc. Factory Mutual Company has 146,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.53% or 27,700 shares. California-based Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes & reported 1.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetta Fincl Svcs reported 7,000 shares. Azimuth Management Llc has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco invested in 500 shares. Natixis stated it has 695,462 shares. Brave Asset has 0.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boeing a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS had bought 2,500 shares worth $173,240.

More notable recent ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its Double Digit Gains – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Oral Solution USP, 250mg/5ml – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ANI Pharma (ANIP) Announces Launch of Ranitidine Capsules – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ANI Pharmaceuticals Expands Generic Pipeline with Acquisition of Seven Development Stage Drug Products from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.43. About 94,226 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Captrust reported 17 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 6,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 20,646 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 1,164 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 3,035 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 81,785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 18,767 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Mangrove Ptnrs reported 5.18% stake. Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Perkins Capital reported 32,550 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer , hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. It has a 72.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.