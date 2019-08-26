Laurion Capital Management LP Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stake; Gap (the (GPS) Shorts Raised By 4.12%

Gap Inc (the (NYSE:GPS) had an increase of 4.12% in short interest. GPS’s SI was 33.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.12% from 31.87 million shares previously. With 5.79 million avg volume, 6 days are for Gap Inc (the (NYSE:GPS)’s short sellers to cover GPS’s short positions. The SI to Gap Inc (the’s float is 13.15%. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.86M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 16/05/2018 – The gap between environmental concern and consumer action is poised to shrink as tech-minded millennials make green choices in their daily lives; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) stake by 2770.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 149,600 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 155,000 shares with $28.28M value, up from 5,400 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) now has $432.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 2.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 4.20 million shares. Victory Management holds 717,701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 14,681 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia accumulated 159,310 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.04M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 145,400 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,341 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 607,700 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 198,289 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,230 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 17,779 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.20’s average target is 77.72% above currents $16.43 stock price. Gap had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 23. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Dowdupont Inc (Call) stake by 15,300 shares to 2,100 valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) stake by 14,700 shares and now owns 43,100 shares. Liberty Oilfield Svcs Inc was reduced too.