Laurion Capital Management LP Decreased Its United Rentals (Call) (URI) Position by $15.38 Million as Valuation Declined; Lynch & Associates Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $495,558 as Stock Rose

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (URI) by 53.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 116,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 99,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.22 million, down from 216,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 1.22M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 1.85% stake. Marathon Cap Mgmt owns 26,699 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 2.03% or 933,522 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson reported 13,660 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd accumulated 38,641 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv stated it has 8,326 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 6,941 are owned by Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Somerset Co holds 5.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,070 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Llc has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Lc has 39,719 shares. Polaris Capital Management Limited has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 17,071 shares stake. Diversified Trust has 22,113 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.43 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18,376 shares to 30,100 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 15,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.09% or 24,514 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Logan Cap reported 0.37% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northern invested in 906,976 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has 63,133 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 1,632 shares. Hgk Asset reported 2,265 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Graybill Bartz Associates has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hodges Cap reported 9,730 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Penn Cap stated it has 12,182 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 498,588 shares. 5.22 million are owned by State Street Corp. Putnam Fl owns 3,290 shares. Gotham Asset Llc has 42,389 shares.