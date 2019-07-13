Laurion Capital Management LP Decreased Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Stake By $661,500; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) stake by 87.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 131,900 shares as Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB)’s stock rose 12.46%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 18,200 shares with $693,000 value, down from 150,100 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co (Put) now has $12.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.02M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) stake by 89.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 13,230 shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK)’s stock declined 11.29%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 1,600 shares with $81,000 value, down from 14,830 last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) now has $41.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.22M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 83UK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64EU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REINHART CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Lack of Wall St back-office deters mainstream crypto investments; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 28/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.21M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Mgmt reported 3.77% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.22% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dodge Cox invested in 2.07% or 50.05 million shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Pcl has invested 0.17% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 106,408 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.38% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,083 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.56M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Addison Capital reported 0.8% stake. Trian Fund LP holds 13.24M shares or 7.15% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Alabama-based Vulcan Value Prns Llc has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stewart & Patten Company Lc accumulated 262,908 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank Of New York Mellon had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 474,900 shares to 475,000 valued at $56.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 682,900 shares and now owns 707,900 shares. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Better To Avoid Bank Of New York Mellon While It Continues To Be Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 14,560 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Company has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 88 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.18% or 6,585 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 320,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Co owns 2,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America stated it has 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 461,015 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 8,073 shares. 121,070 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Wheatland invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Campbell Soup (CPB) to Sell Kelsen Group AS to Ferrero Affiliated Company for $300M – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup issues long-term targets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Updated: Campbell Soup Co. lays off Philadelphia, South Jersey workers as restructuring continues – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Workday Inc (Call) (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 21,000 shares to 149,800 valued at $28.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlassian Corp Plc (Call) stake by 14,761 shares and now owns 14,800 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) was raised too.