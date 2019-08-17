Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Its Jd Com (Call) (JD) Holding by $4.30 Million; Stock Declined; Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Autoliv (ALV) Stake by $2.30 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 32.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 31,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 129,305 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51M, up from 97,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 397,069 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV- TO FUND CAPITAL INJECTION, AUTOLIV INTENDS TO RAISE MAJORITY OF NEEDED CAPITAL THROUGH DEBT FINANCING; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $3 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2020 FOR VEONEER, “THOSE ARE ALMOST COMPLETELY ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV TEAM SAYS FOR CAPITAL INJECTION INTENDED TO BE MADE TO VEONEER, ABOUT 30 PERCENT WILL BE MADE VIA CASH ON HAND– INVESTOR DAY; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer to Be Owned by Cevian Capital Following Spin-Off; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Top Autoliv shareholders show strong support for Veoneer spin-off; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AUTOLIV ASP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $4 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2022 FOR VEONEER, ”A GOOD BIT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT IS ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FILED AN AMENDMENT TO ITS REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10 IN CONNECTION WITH ITS PLANNED SPIN-OFF FROM AUTOLIV

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 88.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 143,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 18,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 162,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52 million shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 1.07 million shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $479.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 21,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,185 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ALV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 5.85% more from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Us Financial Bank De holds 4,607 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0% or 1,633 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.01% or 125,470 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,692 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 5,593 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.07 million shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested in 640 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Hanson Mcclain invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 200 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 230,652 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,639 shares. 7,536 are held by Meyer Handelman.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 72,353 shares to 84,567 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 303,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP).