Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (F) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Havens Advisors Has Cut Its Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Position by $2.00 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (F) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 4.65 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 09/03/2018 – Ford’s China vehicle sales in February fall 30 pct y/y; 09/05/2018 – FORD: FORD F-SERIES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION IS DOWN AT KENTUCKY; 24/04/2018 – International Space Station Technology Revolutionizes Neurosurgery At Henry Ford Health System; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 25/05/2018 – INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV PRIF.BR – GENK GREEN LOGISTICS SIGNS PRIVATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ZONE B OF FORMER FORD SITE IN GENK; 03/04/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Fire forces Ford to halt F-150 truck production; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 9,739 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038.

