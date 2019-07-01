Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Last Week National Grid plc (NGG) Analysts

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 93.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 143,386 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 10,614 shares with $708,000 value, down from 154,000 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $69.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 2.95M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Among 2 analysts covering National Grid (NYSE:NGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Grid had 6 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 6. See National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) latest ratings:

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of $36.32 billion. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 10,352 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc owns 1.66% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.09 million shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Tru reported 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sequoia Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,040 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 5,746 shares. Cookson Peirce Co reported 3.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 18,330 are owned by Capital Ca. Mairs And Pwr has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradition Cap Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Choate Inv invested in 0.02% or 4,794 shares. U S Glob has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Assetmark invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).