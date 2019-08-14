Laurence Mindel Insider Purchase for 2,500 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE); Shorts at ECN CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ECNCF) Lowered By 35.34%

ECN CAPITAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had a decrease of 35.34% in short interest. ECNCF’s SI was 31,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.34% from 48,100 shares previously. With 78,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ECN CAPITAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)’s short sellers to cover ECNCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.1218 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4402. About 49,352 shares traded or 108.92% up from the average. ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ECN Capital Corp., an independent financial services company, originates, co-invests in, and manages asset based financing and related service programs in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $775.39 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Rail Finance, Aviation Finance, and Commercial and Vendor Finance. It currently has negative earnings. The Rail Finance segment provides railcar financing and other secured financing for the North American rail industry; and participates in the secondary market.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. As of December 19, 2017, it operated 214 casual dining restaurants, including 199 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 2 restaurants under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 18 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Considering the deal Laurence Mindel made he is in the investor’s attention today. The director of Cheesecake Factory Inc and an insider, purchased 2,500 shares worth $97,589 U.S Dollars. The average cost was $39.0 per share. A filing documented published August 14, 2019 with the DC-based SEC, disclosed here, shows more info about the investment. The probability of this deal remaining undiscovered is little, with the director today having ownership of 12,500 shares — that is 0.03% of the market cap of Cheesecake Factory Inc.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $168,421 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Ames Edie A bought $31,635 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 750 shares. The insider PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought $9,502. MINDEL LAURENCE B had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461. $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 78,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.28% or 426,830 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 1.21 million shares stake. Btim Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 466,384 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 17,634 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Palisade Capital Llc Nj invested in 223,804 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 10,807 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 150 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 11,876 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 34,470 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.09% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 162,012 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 502,902 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Among 8 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cheesecake Factory has $60 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.13’s average target is 28.76% above currents $37.38 stock price. Cheesecake Factory had 17 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wedbush. Wells Fargo maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $4600 target. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 2 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America.

The stock decreased 4.57% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 707,701 shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500.