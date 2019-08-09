Laureate Education (LAUR) Investors: BMO Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating, Sees $20.0000/Share; Waddell & Reed Financial Has 0.82 Sentiment

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 85 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 104 sold and reduced positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 74.69 million shares, down from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Waddell & Reed Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 84 Increased: 58 New Position: 27.

BMO Capital currently has a $20.0000 target on the $3.81 billion market cap company or 17.86% upside potential. In analysts report issued to clients and investors on 9 August, Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) stock had its “Outperform” Rating reaffirmed by professional analysts at BMO Capital.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It operates through four divisions: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. It has a 8.37 P/E ratio. The LatAm segment consists of campus institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. It also offers fee asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers.

Continental Advisors Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for 264,705 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.61 million shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 676,550 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 28,000 shares.