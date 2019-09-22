Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.18 N/A 0.73 22.54 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56

Demonstrates Laureate Education Inc. and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Laureate Education Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Laureate Education Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Laureate Education Inc. and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Laureate Education Inc. Its rival Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Laureate Education Inc. and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$22.33 is Laureate Education Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laureate Education Inc. and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.58% and 55.4%. Laureate Education Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11%

For the past year Laureate Education Inc. has 7.55% stronger performance while Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Laureate Education Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.