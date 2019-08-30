Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) Reaches $18.48 52-Week High; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,526 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 260,328 shares with $31.90 million value, down from 262,854 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $190.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 343,346 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business

The stock of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) hit a new 52-week high and has $19.22 target or 4.00% above today’s $18.48 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.29 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $19.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $171.40M more. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 37,910 shares traded. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has risen 14.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAUR News: 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O -UPDATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Laureate Education Sees 2018 Rev $4.26B-$4.3B; 20/03/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.885 BLN TO $3.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Agrees to Sell University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences to Altas Partners; 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION 1Q EPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION, TO SELL USAHS TO ALTAS PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION, TO SELL UNIVERSITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laureate Education Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAUR); 09/05/2018 – Laureate Education 1Q Net $111.5M

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. The company has market cap of $4.29 billion. It operates through four divisions: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. The LatAm segment consists of campus institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs.

More notable recent Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LAUR or STRA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Laureate Education to Present at the BMO 19th Annual Back to School Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Laureate Education Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Laureate Education has $2500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 20.83% above currents $18.48 stock price. Laureate Education had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Com has 0.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il invested in 100,156 shares or 1.31% of the stock. 8,483 were accumulated by Private Wealth Advsrs Inc. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 892 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Advisory owns 1,676 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 82,313 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Lc accumulated 1.42M shares. Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 4.30 million shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. 26,191 are owned by Greystone Managed Invs. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 21,005 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keystone Planning reported 59,693 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 74,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.75 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -6.57% below currents $136.47 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.