Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Education & Training Services company, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Laureate Education Inc. has 92.58% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Laureate Education Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Laureate Education Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education Inc. N/A 16 22.54 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Laureate Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Laureate Education Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Laureate Education Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Laureate Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Laureate Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Laureate Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Laureate Education Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Laureate Education Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Laureate Education Inc.

Dividends

Laureate Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Laureate Education Inc.’s peers beat Laureate Education Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.