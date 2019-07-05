Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Value Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lowered Holding by $416,790; As National Grid Plc (NGG) Share Value Declined, Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $815,364

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 14,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 469,560 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 29/05/2018 – EPA, NATIONAL GRID IN GOWANUS CANAL SUPERFUND SITE CLEANUP PACT; 15/05/2018 – Britain’s National Grid offers tool to calculate carbon emissions by region; 12/04/2018 – New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Quadgas HoldCo Limited is the Holding Co for Cadent Gas Limited; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – NATIONAL GRID EXPECTS GROWTH AT TOP END OF 5-7% RANGE FOR MEDIUM TERM, AND AT LEAST 7% IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID: BRITAIN’S TOTAL NATURAL GAS DEMAND THIS SUMMER FORECAST TO BE 35.7 BCM; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FINAL DIV 30.44 PENCE/SHR; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLANS TO PROVIDE LNG TO TRANSPORT SECTOR IN U.K; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH INSURANCE AGREES LONGEVITY SWAP DEAL WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR 2 BLN STG OF PENSIONER LIABILITIES

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $178.96M for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,286 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Voya Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 80,703 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dowling Yahnke Limited Co accumulated 10,120 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 3,355 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc holds 0.11% or 272,784 shares. Brookmont stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 4,068 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Hertzmark Hudis Jane also sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. 21,646 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $3.24M. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M. MOSS SARA E sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,127 shares to 243,251 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).