Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose While Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased Stake; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holder Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Were Volatile

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 237,147 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 15,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 55,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 117,689 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd holds 383,840 shares. 4,412 are owned by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 14,000 are held by Whittier Trust. Suntrust Banks invested in 101,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,774 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0% or 764,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Lpl Fincl has 38,385 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,245 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% or 15,732 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,570 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.19% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Liberty Mngmt reported 3,643 shares. Cumberland Ltd holds 12,442 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co invested in 0% or 80 shares. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has invested 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carlson has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,561 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 3,318 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 501,362 shares. 2,239 were accumulated by Girard Partners. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brown Advisory has invested 1.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De reported 228,041 shares stake. Zevenbergen Invs holds 0.04% or 7,190 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).