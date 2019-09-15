Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose While Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased by $367,464 Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $497,700

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 19,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 5.89M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 42,163 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 40,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.75 million shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 97,678 shares to 161,842 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 275,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest, California-based fund reported 102,730 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Natl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.04% or 2,901 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 3,509 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 0.11% or 2,250 shares. Montag A & Inc holds 2,713 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,846 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 85,573 shares. Fiera Cap reported 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Acg Wealth reported 21,939 shares stake. Intl Grp Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 131,948 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 1,500 are owned by Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj. 88,119 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Limited.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 48,895 shares to 151,867 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,509 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 275,310 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated reported 629 shares. 28,611 are owned by Lau Assoc Ltd Llc. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,036 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sns Grp Inc Lc holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,458 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 13,650 shares in its portfolio. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak owns 3.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,587 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 4,900 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.91% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ubs Asset Americas reported 6.89 million shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wafra holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 153,456 shares.