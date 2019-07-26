Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose While Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Holding by $388,596; Disney W (DIS) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Its Position

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $189.36. About 217,028 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Disney W (DIS) by 150.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 761,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.99B, up from 507,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Disney W for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $144.86. About 3.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,103 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1.81 million shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,987 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 3.77M shares or 0.7% of the stock. Venator Cap Ltd owns 5.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,201 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 9,000 shares stake. Blackhill Capital invested in 226,200 shares. Natl Registered Advisor Inc has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,000 shares. Burns J W Ny invested in 73,189 shares. Markston Intl Llc has 2.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corda Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 166,986 shares. Violich Inc invested 1.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kellner Capital Ltd Co holds 8,810 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden P (NYSE:CPT) by 8,800 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $3.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spero Th.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 94.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,832 shares to 26,064 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Glbl Infra Totl Re (MGU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 4,286 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership invested 1.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.87% or 14,839 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 381,084 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,674 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru owns 0.27% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 52,996 shares. 318,761 are held by Principal Gp Inc. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.37% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Piedmont Advisors holds 0.13% or 19,093 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 61,851 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 600 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million. Demsey John also sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by MOSS SARA E. The insider Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million.