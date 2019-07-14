Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake Upped by Ycg Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $2.13 Million Its Position

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, down from 57,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. Shares for $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71M.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Option Bears Circle Sinking Weed Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 14,210 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 150 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.42% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2.72 million shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advsr has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fiera Capital owns 7,920 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,228 shares. Jag Management Limited Company has 2.97% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jericho Cap Asset Management LP holds 545,642 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. Demsey John sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24 million. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M. Another trade for 98,262 shares valued at $14.96M was made by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.