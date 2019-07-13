Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake Maintained by Ycg Llc; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Market Value Declined

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05M shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,503 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,080 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 17,706 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Burney Company invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Bank In reported 0.54% stake. Moreover, Glenview Natl Bank Dept has 1.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 76,503 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 4.85M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Naples Global Advisors Lc holds 0.5% or 45,612 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 80,805 shares. Cooke Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Nippon Life Insur holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.03 million shares. Park National Oh reported 197,904 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,291 shares to 64,685 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (Prn) (NYSE:MPLX) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. Demsey John also sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, January 31. $4.36 million worth of stock was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. The insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million. On Thursday, February 7 Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 98,262 shares. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 247,265 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 84,243 shares. Mu Invests Ltd holds 4.18% or 39,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,955 were reported by Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Com. Glenmede Tru Na reported 17,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 18,824 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 228,346 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 272,308 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service reported 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.03 million shares. Underhill Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 6.55% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.