Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake Has Lifted by Joho Capital Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lifted Position

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.90M shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39 million shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q4 App Store growth outperforming – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Apple Options Trade – Benzinga” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

