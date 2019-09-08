Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake Has Increased by Ycg Llc; Weibo (WB) Shareholder Bb&T Has Cut Its Position by $484,035

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.80M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 7,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3,862 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $136.88 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Arbitrage Opportunity Around Sina And Weibo – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 5,100 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited holds 0% or 72,912 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 154,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). American Int Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 793 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 567,000 shares stake. 36,272 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Nordea Inv Management Ab stated it has 62,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Parus (Uk) invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 298,795 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 16,850 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta (NYSE:DAL) by 60,676 shares to 178,868 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (SHV) by 6,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs (NYSE:CVS).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,951 were accumulated by L And S Advisors Inc. Seabridge Ltd Liability reported 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 63,907 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 7,800 shares. Farmers State Bank reported 0.09% stake. Archford Strategies Lc has 116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Regents Of The University Of California holds 11.77% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,400 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,650 shares. Jennison Ltd Company invested in 7.41M shares. Da Davidson owns 2,365 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 141,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 19,374 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd owns 84,662 shares.