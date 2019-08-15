Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Cut Position by $416,790; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.27 Million as Shares Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 20,790 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 1.06M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares to 299,138 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,643 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 88.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65M on Wednesday, May 8.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares to 167,606 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).