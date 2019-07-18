Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Ycg Has Raised Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Oakbrook Investments Has Trimmed Position

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $190.26. About 609,051 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 12.98 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company has 0.15% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.38% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 0.52% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New England Research Inc accumulated 1.34% or 11,975 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 1,633 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 13,616 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 26,274 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 3.02M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 1.95M shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 133,814 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 734,796 shares stake. Patten Gru stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 3,100 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Moreover, Epoch has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 40,155 shares. Nine Masts Cap holds 0% or 52 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. On Monday, February 25 LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 422,056 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million. $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by MOSS SARA E.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7,500 shares to 14,975 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.