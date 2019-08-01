Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Lowered Position; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Cut Position by $734,305 as Share Price Declined

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 39,312 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 42,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.13. About 913,174 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 856,431 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Completed in 1H 2019; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement With Aurobindo Pharma Resolving Linzess (Linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 92.07 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 MOSS SARA E sold $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 22,788 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System owns 83,609 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The California-based Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.26% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aqr Management Lc owns 2.28M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Smithfield holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 933 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 4,051 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 713 shares. Scott And Selber owns 14,633 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.32% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Capital Ca owns 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,780 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,424 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 2.09M shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 361,786 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 3,597 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,761 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $65.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Tech 1.625 15Feb27 (Prn) by 56.50 million shares to 291.41 million shares, valued at $321.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn) by 5.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd 1.75 15Apr20 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 63,835 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 185,511 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 225,100 shares in its portfolio. Linden Advsr Lp invested in 0.02% or 71,674 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc owns 983 shares. Farmers Bancorp has 450 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com reported 52,255 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 190,147 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 53,169 shares. Artal Gp accumulated 110,532 shares. Moreover, Cap World has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Broderick Brian C has invested 1.33% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 21,283 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

