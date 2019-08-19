Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Joho Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $975,480 as Valuation Rose; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding Has Lifted by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.10% or $21.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 3.93M shares traded or 195.03% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 24,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 209,196 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 184,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 969,022 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of The West has 13,590 shares. Fdx owns 4,492 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 149,950 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 36,094 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 361,786 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.15% or 28,094 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.09% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. 97,854 are held by Copper Rock Capital Limited Liability Corp. 36,159 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Us-based fund reported 2,254 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 3,318 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 2.7% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 88,041 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 10,135 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 144,611 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 543,500 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $103.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).