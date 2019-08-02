Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Stake; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, North American Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $563,239

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 86.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 18,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 2,807 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $182.76. About 1.63 million shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 169,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 05/03/2018 – AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,780 shares to 76,703 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 37,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,547 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Capital Mgmt Assocs New York has 1.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stratos Wealth Prns owns 341,878 shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.91% or 569,818 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 520,757 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 9.20 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Company has 0.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakworth Cap owns 31,222 shares. Fire Gru holds 101,660 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 19.84 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company accumulated 5.05 million shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt stated it has 4.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regions Fin has 1.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.95M shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y holds 1.44% or 40,855 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.38 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. Shares for $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory. Shares for $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. Freda Fabrizio had sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96M on Thursday, February 7.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32,534 shares to 239,121 shares, valued at $45.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 12,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).