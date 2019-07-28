Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose While Ycg Has Raised Stake by $3.34 Million; Decatur Capital Management Lifted Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) as Share Price Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. Freda Fabrizio also sold $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7. 21,646 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $3.24 million on Wednesday, February 6. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 27,207 shares valued at $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

