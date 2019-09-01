Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose While Robecosam Ag Cut Its Stake by $6.66 Million; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) by $429,300

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 40,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 60,812 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 101,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.25M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.77M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell And Loewy, New York-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Amarillo Bank stated it has 0.36% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Papp L Roy Associate has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Essex Fincl has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh has 5,260 shares. Reliance Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 9,524 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4,444 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 370,093 shares stake. Savant Capital Lc stated it has 7,457 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cap World owns 5.71 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 474,556 shares. 359,863 are held by Citigroup Inc. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 66,008 shares to 80,720 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 199,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,310 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Ltd, California-based fund reported 79,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dorsey Whitney Lc holds 2,395 shares. Zeke has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Art Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,555 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.18% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Two Sigma Securities reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,870 shares. Wright Serv Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,435 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 1,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 543,070 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,482 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,000 shares to 432,000 shares, valued at $30.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 10,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.