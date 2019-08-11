Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose While Joho Capital Has Lifted by $975,480 Its Stake; Buckle (BKE) Stake Raised by Sprott Inc

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 684,919 shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock.