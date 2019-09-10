Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose While Chicago Equity Partners Decreased Stake by $964,425; Sir Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Eqt (EQT)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 187.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 802,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50 million, up from 427,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 6.01 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Recorded $2.3B Non-Cash Impairment Chg in 1Q for Huron and Permian Plays; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: President resigns from EQT natural gas company; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 5,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 16,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.46. About 2.21 million shares traded or 44.98% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of stock. 1,085 shares valued at $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F. on Monday, April 1. 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Centofanti Erin R.. On Friday, March 29 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 691,561 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability accumulated 27,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 9,706 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 29,164 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co reported 14,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 3.27M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 7,810 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Utah Retirement accumulated 47,967 shares. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 1.13M shares. Hartford Management holds 0.03% or 4,104 shares. Sailingstone Capital Prtn invested in 1.39 million shares. 123,000 were accumulated by Birch Run Capital Ltd Partnership.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,901 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.83 million shares stake. Williams Jones &, a New York-based fund reported 260,299 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 534,716 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aperio Grp Incorporated stated it has 182,802 shares. Mason Street Limited Com reported 31,137 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Cap reported 52 shares. 51 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.36 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 28,055 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Co reported 39,422 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 3.02M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $552.01M for 31.17 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 54,180 shares to 66,435 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.