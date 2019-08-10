Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Upped by Joho Capital Llc; Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $732,260; Market Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, down from 16,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 966,401 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $72.34 million activity. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $97.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.64% or 92,057 shares. Earnest Limited Liability owns 96 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 17.50M shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,342 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Lc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management holds 73,502 shares. Element Management Limited Liability holds 0.89% or 176,776 shares. Brinker Capital holds 40,157 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy & reported 1,442 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 116,319 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,962 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 85 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc accumulated 0.15% or 7,712 shares. Regents Of The University Of California has 33,400 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 3,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,377 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,055 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).