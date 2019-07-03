Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Lifted by Ycg Llc; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Alta Capital Management Llc

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 648,994 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Amends Credit Pact; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18,637 shares to 4,752 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Corp by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,030 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M was made by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Demsey John sold $3.24M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.