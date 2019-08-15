Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Lifted by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc; Banc Funds Co Has Increased Holding in First Bank (FRBA)

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 379,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 2,531 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 8,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 21,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $176.54. About 1.07M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 75,370 shares to 541,412 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.