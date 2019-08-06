Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Greenlight Capital Has Cut Its Position by $15.53 Million

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 2.13M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 1.31M shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,079 are owned by American Intll Grp Inc. Raymond James Assoc reported 116,700 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 731,004 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 173,850 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fil has 1.11 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 115,193 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 249,135 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Zweig reported 0.26% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,301 shares in its portfolio. Korea invested in 0.05% or 239,210 shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Launches New Digital Advice Platform to Support Retail Advisors and their Clients – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial declares $0.15 dividend – Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 47,231 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nomura invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ancora Advisors Limited accumulated 0.02% or 2,254 shares. Commerce Bancorp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 24,639 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 2.55% or 73,502 shares. Bahl Gaynor invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Covington has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 31,137 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.06% or 4,241 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 88,747 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 263 were reported by Trust Of Vermont. Sei Investments reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Freda Fabrizio.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tenet Healthcare Foundation Makes $100000 Contribution in Support of El Paso Community – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.