Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Has Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank; Weatherly Asset Management Increases Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,932 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $288.49. About 833,751 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 90,910 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65M, up from 76,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $198.62. About 510,853 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 32,405 shares to 25,471 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,865 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00M was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares to 52,363 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

