Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding Boosted by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd; Bluestein R H & Company Raised Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position by $812,800

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 10,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 508,884 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,993 shares to 757,374 shares, valued at $39.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 94,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 27,668 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.04% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 700 shares. Copper Rock Prns Limited Liability Co has 1.32% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 97,840 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset accumulated 9,858 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0.39% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,300 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 110,635 shares. Fruth Investment holds 13,972 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 175,869 shares. Braun Stacey Inc owns 114,220 shares. 1,340 are owned by Colony Gp Limited Liability Company.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 2,203 shares to 800 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,479 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00 million shares worth $392.00M on Wednesday, September 4.