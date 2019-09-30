Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Its Position by $618,723 as Share Value Rose; As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Stake by $1.19 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 34,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 72,432 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 107,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 11.94 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 826,470 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 103.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 35,073 shares to 502,749 shares, valued at $60.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 111,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,891 shares to 13,934 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 63,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.