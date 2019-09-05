Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Position; As Netease (Call) (NTES) Share Price Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Increased Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 6,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 237,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36M, down from 244,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 329,040 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $269.98. About 215,018 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.22M for 31.97 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.