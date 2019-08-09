Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Horan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $1.51 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 6,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 237,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.36M, down from 244,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $182.5. About 556,304 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 352,249 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Investment holds 1,585 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 9,388 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Element Ltd owns 176,776 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & reported 14,335 shares. 1St Source Bancshares owns 14,995 shares. Earnest Prtn accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 60,679 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 200 shares. 10,286 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Co. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 334,367 shares. The Colorado-based Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 144,611 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited. Conning holds 7,506 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Proshare Lc has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 36,094 shares. Metropolitan Life Company holds 0.02% or 25,069 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. Shares for $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, February 12 PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 8,187 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $187.86M for 91.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16,973 shares to 276,545 shares, valued at $26.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.