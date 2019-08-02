Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake by $126.43 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Envestnet (ENV) Position by $907,400

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Envestnet (ENV) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 13,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 4,704 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 18,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Envestnet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 59,706 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 1925.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 766,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 806,038 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.44 million, up from 39,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $182.69. About 444,082 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of stock or 21,646 shares. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. $7.04 million worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $4.36 million were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Finance Cos Lllp invested in 0.01% or 35,062 shares. Massachusetts Ser Com Ma has invested 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Netherlands-based Kempen Management Nv has invested 0.33% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Macroview Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 119,325 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 13,616 shares. Carderock Capital Management stated it has 4,832 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 283,252 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bahl And Gaynor holds 486,825 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,300 shares. 543 were accumulated by Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Washington Communication has 1.65% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 19,374 shares. Jcic Asset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 47,231 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Call) by 69,200 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 94,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,829 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49M for 66.27 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 67,786 shares to 87,695 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Forest Products Ord (NYSE:RFP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $143,880 activity.