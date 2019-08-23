Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Montecito Bank & Trust Has Upped by $886,357 Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 6.76 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 269,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 534,716 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.52 million, down from 803,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $197.48. About 1.03 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 19,257 shares. Pggm Investments holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.69M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.73% stake. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 204,324 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 46,104 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 197,749 shares. Commerce Retail Bank stated it has 1.21M shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.29% or 30,727 shares in its portfolio. California-based Violich has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Asset Mgmt Inc owns 51,781 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 65,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 33,326 were reported by Terril Brothers. Argyle Management Inc invested 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,691 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 227,592 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,553 shares to 112,287 shares, valued at $195.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 43,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 2,468 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,633 shares. Axa holds 206,001 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,097 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 178,628 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 2,807 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 117,266 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtn Llc owns 263,873 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 35,570 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14.51M shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,468 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 6 shares. Prudential holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 210,294 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8.