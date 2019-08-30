Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Increased Holding by $557,600; As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $640,050

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 109.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.35. About 191,535 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 32,216 shares to 6,284 shares, valued at $178,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,951 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23 are owned by Adirondack Trust Company. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,362 shares in its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.09% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cleararc Capital holds 0.1% or 3,355 shares. Haverford Tru Communication invested in 3,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Ww Corporation has 0.37% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). L & S Advsr stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fjarde Ap has 0.17% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 300,119 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 0% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Service Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce Ltd has invested 0.04% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0.02% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 3,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,181 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 1,718 were accumulated by Contravisory Management. Becker Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 2,750 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 5,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 105,662 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Accredited owns 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 953 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 985 shares stake. The California-based Snyder Mngmt Lp has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mackenzie Corp reported 0.11% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 6,020 shares.

