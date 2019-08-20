Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Joho Capital Increased Holding; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $540,828

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.52% or $22.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 5.28 million shares traded or 278.73% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Girard Partners Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 812 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 76,990 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,267 shares. Miller Invest LP holds 0.62% or 9,502 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 152 shares. Strategic Fin Serv reported 1,330 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 21,512 are held by Madison Invest Inc. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,150 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 100,022 shares. 872 are owned by Cidel Asset. Blackrock invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Co owns 0.86% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,620 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

