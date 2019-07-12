Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Edgewood Management Has Upped Its Position by $499.14 Million; Intrepid Capital Management Lifted Holding in Cubic Com (CUB)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 207,464 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 79.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 3.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $186.08. About 1.24M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.74 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96 million. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock or 27,830 shares. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. Shares for $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Company Lc invested in 82,854 shares or 2% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd has 2,580 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,251 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 0.99% or 19,725 shares. 3,740 were reported by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 12,500 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 87,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 2.7% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 88,041 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 17,692 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Com has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 1.24M shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 632 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,580 were reported by Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 0.88% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. $40,787 worth of stock was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. On Wednesday, May 8 Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 123 shares. EDWARDS JAMES R had bought 167 shares worth $9,904. $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by WARNER JOHN H JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 4,899 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 7,281 shares. Rutabaga Mgmt Lc Ma invested 3.47% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Blair William Il stated it has 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Hsbc Holding Public Lc reported 6,133 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ls Inv Advsr Lc holds 0% or 814 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 352,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco reported 0.03% stake. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 204,550 shares. Raymond James And owns 86,711 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,170 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC).