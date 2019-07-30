Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose; Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) as Stock Price Rose

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 1338.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 100,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,908 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 4.54 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 170,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.98. About 1.30 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.48 million shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Twin Capital Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cannell Peter B And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Zacks Investment Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 0.14% or 116,347 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 7,864 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 22 are held by Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. 38,867 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Pitcairn accumulated 24,202 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 13,590 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Cap Ltd has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. Freda Fabrizio also sold $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, February 7. $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by MOSS SARA E. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Polcer Gregory. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, February 6 Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 21,646 shares. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 94.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 147,291 shares to 6.84 million shares, valued at $807.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 18,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bankshares holds 3,567 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc holds 2,280 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 84,179 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc reported 0.03% stake. 1.33M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. 67,507 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 550,389 shares. Ally Finance reported 15,000 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Ltd stated it has 44,590 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,934 shares. Salem Counselors holds 15,003 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 0.76% or 35,000 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Lc owns 576,555 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. State Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 17,832 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,729 shares to 13,394 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).