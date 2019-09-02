Lauder Estee Co LTD Cl A (EL) Valuation Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Raised by $1.41 Million Its Holding; Fred Alger Management Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Position by $74.70 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 450,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.34 million, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 08/04/2018 – Former Facebook Workers Open Up About the Data Scandal (Podcast); 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (EL) by 221.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 3,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37M shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Econ Mexi (NYSE:FMX) by 4,900 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,675 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 75,160 shares to 129,952 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 559,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

