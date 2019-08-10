Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Voya Investment Management Position in Epam Sys (EPAM) Has Increased by $9.74 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 57,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 596,471 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 538,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 538,593 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 15,092 shares to 93,423 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 156,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $395.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $72.34 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock.

