Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Position by $24.75 Million as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Nadler Financial Group Cut Its Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $191.63. About 472,824 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $210.3. About 14.15 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chatham Capital Grp reported 38,567 shares. Pacific Global Inv Management Comm stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4,402 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sadoff Inv Llc has 21,539 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc accumulated 21,956 shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning Inc has 126,893 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.69M shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 22,575 shares. Hamel Assoc reported 48,221 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantres Asset invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Finance Group invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10,501 were reported by Fairview Cap Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30 million shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $262.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cap Int Invsts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.31M shares. Raub Brock Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 4.75% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,139 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Management accumulated 0.56% or 3,207 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc holds 7,712 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 2,468 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Saturna Cap Corp reported 459,021 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth holds 237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy And holds 0.04% or 1,442 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 16,000 shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.