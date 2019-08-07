Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Share Value Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lowered by $24.75 Million Its Holding; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $423,335

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 2.13M shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 76,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 85,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 4.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 885,105 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 7,465 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 772 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 247,420 shares. 147,500 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 0.01% or 48,879 shares. Bluecrest holds 0.03% or 14,800 shares. Central Financial Bank & Tru holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jane Street Group Ltd holds 0.02% or 245,918 shares. Schaller Invest has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arrowmark Colorado Com holds 0.06% or 158,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 79,397 shares to 355,223 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $531.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $188.86 million for 89.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.