Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Market Value Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Cut Stake by $24.75 Million; Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.32 Million

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 9.39M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $202.7. About 2.14M shares traded or 53.07% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 73,888 shares. Moreover, United Fire Group Inc has 0.63% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 58,694 shares. 7,746 were accumulated by Cortland Mo. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr stated it has 934,455 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 1.38M were accumulated by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. 92,292 were accumulated by Orleans Cap Mgmt La. Ifrah Fin Svcs Inc holds 0.48% or 29,629 shares. Miles Cap holds 1.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 28,952 shares. Rockland stated it has 190,820 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Tru stated it has 406,277 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 2.32M were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Services Automobile Association holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.28M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 19,081 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “S&P 500 closes 1% higher for second straight session on global stimulus talk, trade optimism – MarketWatch” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,585 were accumulated by Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.55% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 43,378 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Westpac has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 15,584 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 24,590 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Old Bancorp In invested 0.43% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Friess Assocs Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.57% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Scotia Cap Incorporated accumulated 2,491 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co has 26,148 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancorp reported 0% stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,676 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 3.09M shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $1.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.