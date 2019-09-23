Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Stake; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $650,100

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $219.05. About 9.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.20 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 302,655 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.38 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00 million.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

